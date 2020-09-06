Fire burns through homes in Imizamo Yethu

Share this article

















A blaze has ripped through the township of Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, destroying a number of homes.

The fire began at 2.20 am on Sunday, September 6. The fire department has since extinguished the fire using around 10 pump and 8 water tanks. A few firefighters were injured, but none requiring serious attention.

The fire took hours to put out and has caused significant damage, although it’s unclear how many homes were burnt or if any residents were hurt at this time.

Those who are wanting to assist those affected are asked to bring fresh food such as rice, potatoes, bread and vegetables to Massimo’s as Community Cook UP will be preparing food.

Thula Thula Hout Bay will be registering residents who have lost their homes. They are asking for blankets, toiletries, and non-perishable foods. As the registration process has just begun, Thula Thula are not sure how many people will need assistance but it’s speculated that it will be a lot as it was a big blaze.

You can also donate financially to Thula Thula with the following details:

Thula Thula Hout Bay

FNB Hout Bay,

Cheque account

62589383836

Source: Cape Town ETC