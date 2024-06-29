Fire claims two lives in Strand

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Two adults succumbed to injuries in a fire early Saturday morning. According to the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, they were alerted to several informal settlements ablaze on Benox Street in Nomzamo, Strand. Fire and Rescue Services spokespersons Jermaine Carelse said their teams responded promptly to reports of the blaze, deploying teams from Sir Lowry’s Pass, Strand, Somerset West, Macassar, and Mitchells Plain.

“Firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the blaze by 03:00 which, destroyed five informal structures and left seven persons displaced. The bodies of the two men were found amongst the debris and were certified deceased by medical personnel,” said Carelse.

Earlier this month, the City’s Fire and Rescue Services reported an alarming increase in fire-related incidents. Since the start of May, the department has responded to almost 500 incidents, with approximately 255 involving fires in informal structures.

Carelse has noted the ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire by the South African Police Service.

This incident highlights the challenges faced by informal settlements in terms of fire safety.

Photo: Pixabay