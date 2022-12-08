Fire in Montague Gardens contained

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that the inferno reported at Montague Gardens has been contained just into 08.00 this morning and no injuries were reported.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said a full team was out in the area earlier this morning after they were alerted of a blaze at an office building in Phumelela Park, Montague Gardens at 03.20.

“The City’s Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the fire at the building in Montague Drive at 03:20 this morning. A team consisting of about 70 firefighters, 15 firefighting appliances, excluding specialized vehicles were dispatched to the scene,” he said.

Carelse adds that resources will be downscaled. The crews will, however, remain on the scene for a considerable time to fully extinguish the blaze.

Photo supplied