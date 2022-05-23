Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Fire in Parow East brought under control

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
A storage facility in Parow East went up in flames earlier this morning. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage; however, the city has confirmed that the blaze has been contained. Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse says no injuries have been reported.
‘’The City’s Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the fire at about 5.25 AM today, and at the moment there are 40 firefighters, 10 firefighting appliances as well as an aerial appliance on the scene of the fire on the corner of Fritz Spilhaus Avenue and Jean Simon is Street. The roof of the warehouse has collapsed and crews are also protecting the adjacent structures, “he said.
Photos supplied

