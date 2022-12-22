Fire next to Somerset Mall extinguished

Share this article

Cape Town Fire and Rescue says a fire which erupted when a transformer exploded next to the Somerset Mall late on Wednesday evening has been extinguished.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says people on the adjacent N2 highway saw the transformer on fire and raised the alarm.

Carelse says firefighters doused the flames in about an hour. He says the incident occurred not far from Entrance One of the popular shopping centre, but none of the shops have been damaged.

It’s suspected that an electrical fault caused the equipment to ignite.

Source: SABC News