Fire raging at Van Der Stel Pass, Cape Town filled with smoke

A raging fire at the Van Der Stel Pass between Grabouw and Botrivier may be the cause of smoke in the Cape Town Central Business District.

People took to Twitter to post images of Cape Town covered in smoke, questioning where the fire is.

Some suspected that it could be a fire on Table Mountain.

Provincial local fire department spokesperson James-Brent Styan told News24 that he was not aware of any fires on table mountain, but that there is a fire between Grabouw and Botrivier that is still burning in the Van Der Stel Pass.

He suspected that overnight winds could have blown the smoke from Grabouw into Cape Town.

The Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association (FPA) on Friday night said the fire was partly contained, but that there was still a tough battle ahead.

According to a statement on Facebook, the FPA said that overnight operations managed to contain the right flank of the fire near Goedvertrouw, Van Der Stel Pass to Perdevlei Farm, but the left flank of the fire could only be partially controlled owing to difficult terrain and dense mixed pine fuel load.

“An easterly wind has spread hotspot out of inaccessible kloof in the direction of the northern slopes of the Houwhoek mountains. Significant aerial resources and ground teams are deployed,” Overberg FPA said.

“Currently the fire is burning in a kloof making ‘fingers’ which make containment difficult.

“Contingencies are being planned should fire spread into the greater Groenlandberg (critical endangered species).”

[Source: News24]

