Firefighter injured, 2 houses destroyed in Mossel Bay blaze

A firefighter has been injured and two houses destroyed in a blaze in Mossel Bay’s Hartenbos Heuwels, Mossel Bay municipal spokesperson Rowena Hendricks said on Monday.

Hendricks said there had been no evacuations by mid-afternoon, but instructions would be given if necessary.

As a precautionary measure pupils from Sonskynvallei, near where the fire is raging, were moved and are being accommodated at the Hartenbos Primary School’s aftercare facility.

The R328 between Mossel Bay and Oudtshoorn was closed to traffic.

Firefighters from Mossel Bay were working against strong winds to bring the fire under control.

They are being helped by the George and Garden Route district municipalities as well as aerial support and assistance from Working on Fire and Mossel Bay Helicopters.

“Our heartfelt thanks to all involved,” said Hendricks.

In the meantime, the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said the wind was dying down and the organisation was looking for injured animals.

“Well done and thank you firefighters and WOF. Thank you to everyone for your messages of support,” the animal welfare association posted on Facebook.

