Firefighters remain on scene of Devil’s Peak blaze in Cape Town

Firefighters have remained on the scene following a mountain fire that broke out on the slopes of Devil’s Peak in Cape Town last night.

The Table Mountain National Park has assisted the City of Cape Town which has deployed several crews, fire engines and water tankers to control the blaze which strong winds are fanning.

The City’s fire spokesperson, Jermain Carelse, “An emergency call was received at approximately 19:45 of mountain slopes alight just below Devil’s Peak. Several resources have been deployed and firefighters are not only battling the extent of the fire but also have to contend with a very strong wind which increases the intensity and spread of the fire. In addition, an Incident Management Team Type 4 has been deployed to provide coordination and ensure that we contain the incident. Crews from TMNP are assisting with firefighting efforts from Devil’s Peak’s side. As a result of this incident, Philip Kgosana Drive incoming has been closed until further notice. This is a very fluid situation and at this stage no property has been damaged.”

Source: SABC News