Firefighters still battling blaze in Overstrand region

Share this article

A number of fires continue to burn in the Overstrand in the Western Cape.

Affected areas include Hangklip, Buffeljags Bay, Karwyderskraal and Grabouw where the fires broke out yesterday.

Four structures including a house on a private nature reserve in Pringle Bay have been destroyed.

Overstrand municipal manager Dean O’Neill says firefighters are struggling to extinguish the fires.

Residents of Betty’s Bay have been evacuated to the nearby town hall as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, more than 20 000 hectares of indigenous and alien vegetation have so far been burnt and dozens of structures damaged in fires in the Breede Valley and Witzenberg regions.

The fires started more than a week ago.

Windy conditions are hampering firefighting efforts and last night’s light rain was not enough to extinguish the flames.

Winelands District Municipality spokesperson Jo-anne Otto says, “The fire at Fairy Glen offered a few more challenges. A few smouldering spots continue in the inaccessible areas high up on the west side of the mountain, however the fire on the right side ignited an area with a high fuel load and pushed by the strong wind, the fire quickly ran up the mountain and into the Kloof region.”

Source: SABC News