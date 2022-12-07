Fires in Du Noon kill three people

Share this article

Three people died in two separate fires in Du Noon late last night and Samora Machel early this morning.

The first incident was reported at 22:50 when the City’s Fire and Rescue Service was informed that there were structures on fire in Siyahlala Informal Settlement.

Crews from Milnerton, Atlantis, Goodwood, Brooklyn, and Kraaifontein responded and managed to extinguish the blaze by just after 01.00.

Several structures were destroyed and a number of residents were displaced.

Sadly, firefighters found the body of a man while busy with mopping up operations.

In the second incident, reported at 00.30, a structure was on fire on Jeff Masemola Road, and people were trapped inside.

Crews from Mitchells Plain and Gugulethu extinguished the fire by 01:25 and the bodies of a man and woman were discovered among the debris.

Both these scenes were handed over to the South African Police Service.

