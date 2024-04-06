Fires rips through structures in Nyanga, Cape Town

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

More than 15 firefighting resources and 70 staff members were attending to the blaze that was being fanned by strong winds in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Friday, 5 April.

The Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRM) has deployed staff to the affected area. According to the DRM, officials are currently conducting assessments and facilitating the relevant services and humanitarian relief efforts. So far, the humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers is on-site to provide assistance to those affected.

“Preliminary assessments indicate that approximately 55 structures were destroyed, with an estimated 130 persons displaced. One adult male sustained an injury to his leg and was taken to a nearby hospital,” clarified the DRM in a statement.

Speaking to VOC News, Gift of the Givers, Ali Sablay said that the organisation has been working tirelessly to provide relief to those impacted by the fire.

“Strong winds exacerbated the spread of fire through the informal settlement, and we are assisting the fire victims with hot meals, blankets, and personal hygiene care. Our teams will be on the site for the next five days to assist those affected,” confirmed Sablay. “We are also on standby for strong winds predicted to hit the Cape metropole in the next 24 hours, particularly the heart-lining areas identified as the Overberg and the Cape Winelands,” detailed Sablay.

Photos: Supplied