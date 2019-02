The first accreditation list for Hajj 1440 has been released by The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) on Saturday the 9th of February 2019. In the highly anticipated list, after 3500 places were secured during talks between SAHUC and Saudi Hajj officials, 63 pages of names have been released.

To download the list, click the link below:

Accreditation 1440H (2019) – 1st release

