First batch of R350 social relief distress grant paid: Sassa

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it has paid the first batch of the latest R350 social relief distress grant.

The grant will be paid until March 2022 and is aimed at assisting the unemployed and those affected by the recent violent looting in Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal.

Sassa spokesperson, Paseka Letsatsi says so far their system has been stable enough to receive millions of applications.

“The good news is that majority of people gave us their bank account details which makes our life easier and reduces the queues at the post offices. As we speak now, we’re approaching the 10 million mark of people who have made applications and I think the fact that we’re approaching the 10 million mark within just a month it demonstrates that our system was a little bit better as compared to when we started,” says Letsatsi.

Meanwhile, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has called on South Africans who haven’t collected their approved Social Relief of Distress grant to collect it before the end of the month.

Zulu says everybody must re-apply for the second round, even if they qualified and received grants the first time.

Source: SABC News