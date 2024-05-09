First group of Hujaaj depart for Hajj 1445

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The first group of South African Hujaaj for the 1445 Hajj season departed on Wednesday (8 May 2024), beginning their journey to the sacred pilgrimage in the holy lands.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, President of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) Moaaz Casoo stated, “We had flights departing from Johannesburg and Cape Town International airports, with South African Hujaaj among the first groups to arrive in the Kingdom, as early as around 1am this morning.”

He mentioned that the groups departing first will perform two Umrahs, with smaller groups leaving every day or every second day.

Meanwhile, the larger groups are scheduled to depart around the 22nd or 23rd of May.

Casoo also highlighted the Ministry’s changes in requirements for Hajj missions.

“Algamdulilah (praise be to God), we managed to complete all the tasks and to ensure that we get all the visas sorted for the entire SA contingency.”

Regarding Rawdah bookings, a source of concern for many Hujaaj, Casoo assured that the bookings will be facilitated via the e-Hajj portal by travel operators upon arrival.

He acknowledged that the annual challenge of overcrowding during the 5 days of Hajj remains a concern.

“The overall journey will be smooth, with the only potential issue being transport in some instances, which is being managed.”

Casoo urged Hujaaj to remain patient and not panic if minor issues arise, reminding them that some things are beyond human control and are part of Allah’s (God) decree.

He emphasised the importance of reacting positively to challenges and overcoming them with patience and faith.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels