First two coronavirus deaths in South Africa

Share this article

















South Africa has recorded its first two deaths due to the novel coronavirus patients, which has already claimed over 24,294 lives across the globe. The national health ministry made the announcement on Friday morning, confirming that the two deaths occurred in the Western Cape, which currently has over 200 coronavirus cases.

“This morning, we wake South Africans up with sad news that we now have our first deaths resulting from COVID-19,” said Health Minister Zweli Mhkize.

It’s believed the two patients – a 48-year-old and a 28-year-old – are from the Western Cape. The 48 year-old woman’s condition worsened while in ICU and she passed away this morning. The 28-year-old was received emergency healthcare yesterday and also succumbed this morning.

“We mourn this loss as a province and as a country. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased. I would like to ask all our residents to join me in a moment of silence at midday today, as we mark the loss, and celebrate their lives,” said Premier Alan Winde.

It’s widely believed that one of the patients was a Sanlam employee identified as Madelein Van Wyk (48). The company issued this statement on Friday.

As the national COVID19 figures surge past 1000, the announcement of the first two deaths is indeed a wake-up call that the coronavirus must be taken seriously. A national 21-day lockdown came into effect on Friday and will conclude on the 16 April. Only essential workers and citizens who need emergency supplied and medical assistance will be allowed to roam freely.

“We should all strive to stop its spread, by each making the decision to stay at home until it becomes absolutely necessary to pop out for absolute essentials, let’s have in our minds the lives we will each save if we all work together. We are staying home for ourselves, our family and friends, our grandmas and grandpas, for the healthcare workers who are facing this virus head on and need our help to flatten the curve, and for our fellow men and women across South Africa,” added Winde.

The ANC in the Western Cape said the hard reality of the fatalities is that this virus is deadly and “does not discriminate in terms of colour or class”.

Cameron Dugmore, the leader of the ANC in the Western Cape Legislature said he was alarmed by reports that residents in some areas are ignoring the lockdown and are walking around, socializing and engaging in behaviour that encourages the spread of Covid-19. On Friday, VOC received numerous complaints from listeners that residents were not obeying the rules of the lockdown.

“This is irresponsible. We urge all those who are disregarding the rules to stop this unpatriotic behaviour. We also urge SAPS to arrest those who deliberately violate the lockdown” said Dugmore. “Our President has made a call on all of us to fight the further spread of the Coronavirus. This is a call that we must support to the full.

There can be no half measures. By staying at home and observing the disaster regulations, we will help to defeat the virus. If we disregard the lockdown, we are gambling with our own lives and the lives of others. This is about life and death.”

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments