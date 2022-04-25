First witness expected to testify in Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial on Monday

Share this article

A police officer is expected to be the first witness to take the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Monday morning.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was killed while visiting his then girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo at her mother’s home in Vosloorus.

Following a series of delays, the trial began on Friday with the five accused being formally charged.

The group pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The state’s first witness is expected to provide ballistic evidence.

According to the state, two intruders armed with a firearm and knife entered the home and demanded cellphones and valuables.

They allege that three shots were fired, one which hit the floor, another struck Zandile Khumalo on the ankle, while one hit Meyiwa in the chest.

The state will use ballistic evidence to prove that a spent cartridge found at the crime scene matched the firearm police retrieved.

The state is expected to call between 15 – 20 witnesses.

Prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi says the state will also prove that the murder was planned at a nearby hostel.

Baloyi says, “The state will lead evidence the incident was planned at the nearby Vosloorus hostel and a cell phone expert will testify the signal of the robbed cell phone showed a movement towards the hostel after the incident.”

Accused number 3

While they continue to maintain their innocence, the state is confident it has the right people.

It intends to show the link between the gun used to kill the goalkeeper and the one found in possession of accused number 3, Mthobisi Mncube.

Baloyi says a spent bullet discovered on a kitchen countertop, where Meyiwa is believed to have been shot, matched the gun

“The state will seek to prove through the ballistic expect that the spent bullet found on the granite kitchen cupboard behind glass jars near the kitchen door matched the firearm. This firearm was found in a room that he occupied with his girlfriend in Malvern. A ballistic expert will present a chart to the court indicating the matching characteristics.”

The state plans to bring various witnesses which include ballistic and forensic experts from the South African Police Service as well as Khumalo who is also a potential witness.

DNA

DNA experts are also among those lined up to give evidence.

Baloyi says, “The results of all DNA samples will also be handed out as exhibits and the DNA evidence will show the bloodstains of the deceased were found which in turn will show the movement of the deceased after being shot near the kitchen door and where he collapsed in the TV room where he initially was with the six other people.”

He says the state will also prove that the murder was planned at a nearby hostel.

“The data on his cellphone was downloaded and various photos were found, inter alia, a photo depicting that very same firearm, that matched the bullet that was found on the kitchen cupboard with the caption of my killing machine. The state will lead evidence the incident was planned at the nearby Vosloorus hostel and a cellphone expert will testify the signal of the robbed cellphone showed a movement towards the hostel after the incident.”

Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility

Meanwhile, accused number three Mncube has once again raised the issue of wanting to be moved from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Pretoria to the Johannesburg prison.

He claims he is being kept in maximum prison where he is being tortured.

Mncube also claims to have been assaulted by a prison official in court cells without a name tag during the last sitting on April 12.

Judge Tshifiwa Maumela however declined to give an order on the matter and asked for the state to follow up with Correctional Services.

His counsel, Advocate Malesela Teffo says, “I want an application accused number three to be removed from the Kgosi Mampuru prison because if I cannot come to his rescue, he will be six feet under before this trial comes to an end because he getting tortured every time. I request I bring an application where there’ll be a ruling or order of this court that accused number 3 be taken back to Sun City, Johannesburg prison.”

Source: SABC News