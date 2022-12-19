Fish Hoek Beach closed until further notice

Share this article

As a precautionary measure, visitors are advised that the main bathing area at Fish Hoek Beach is temporarily closed to the public until further notice.



The temporary closure is due to a sewer overflow in the area – the cause of which has yet to be identified.

Various City departments have been activated to respond to this incident.

City Health will be taking water samples on a daily basis for water quality testing until such time as the levels are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines.

In the meantime, the public is advised to avoid contact with the water until further notice.

This is a precaution as contact with the water could result in potential gastro-intestinal issues and therefore any person who enters the water does so at their own risk.

Health Warning signage has been erected, advising the public of the situation.

Source : City of Cape-Town