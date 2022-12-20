Fish Hoek Beach reopened

Share this article

Due to a blocked sewer, the beach was briefly closed as a precaution on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

The City’s Environmental Health Service can report that the findings of a water sample conducted at Fish Hoek Beach following the sewer spill reveal that the water quality is within the minimum standards set by the National Water Quality Guidelines for recreational activities.

Fish Hoek Beach has thus been reopened and the signage has been taken down.

The public’s assistance throughout this time has been appreciated by the city.

Source: City of Cape Town

Photo: Pixabay