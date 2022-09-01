Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Fist fights break out at Mosiuoa Lekota’s COPE briefing

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

Fists and chairs flew as violence erupted at a Congress of the People (COPE) briefing on Wednesday by the party’s suspended president Mosiuoa Lekota.

Lekota, accompanied by other national party leaders, spoke on his apparent suspension announced by the now suspended deputy president Willie Madisha on Monday.

Lekota said the suspension was bogus as Madisha, along with secretary for communications Dennis Bloem and COPE secretary for elections Mzwandile Hleko, had been suspended on August 26.

As the briefing continued, three men stormed into one of the rooms at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg demanding it be stopped and a fight broke out.

The men were clad in COPE T-shirts screaming Lekota had no authority to address the media because he was suspended.

Takalani Raidani, who said he was the leader of COPE’s Youth Movement, was adamant Lekota would not finish his term.

Another one of the disrupters, identified as Mxolisi from Tshwane, said they had told Lekota to respect the decision to suspend him.
“We said to him ‘comrade please, go and stay home, respect the outcomes of the CNC [congress national committee] because you’re suspended via the constitution of the party and therefore you have no right to speak on behalf of the party’,” he said.

Mxolisi said they forced their way in because there was an instruction given to hotel management not to allow COPE members inside the venue.

“They’ve instructed management not to allow us to come in here. If it was the real COPE, why are they saying some people must not come in?” he said.

Lekota said he was disappointed about the message the violent scenes conveyed to the party’s voters.

The party has been on an electoral decline with its seats in parliament having dwindled to only two, one of which is occupied by Lekota.

COPE Student Movement president Ndou Tyson labelled the group “disrupters”.

“These people are hired. We don’t know them. Only learnt one of them is working in one of the COPE member’s office and are in Madisha’s cabal.  All they’re trying to do is save salaries.”

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.