Five arrested for possession of child pornography

Gauteng police have arrested five men from across the province for allegedly being in possession of explicit child pornography images and videos. One of the suspects is a daycare owner.

The men were arrested between 10 and 14 February in a joint law enforcement operation.

During the operation, dubbed “Operation Moonlight”, police seized computers, hard drives, flash drives, tablets and cellphones which contain explicit child pornography material.

“The team acted on information that they had received from the cybercrime unit and the initial investigation produced viable information to allow members to apply and receive search warrants. The accused that have already appeared in court cannot be named as the police are still conducting thorough investigations and cannot rule out the possibility that some of the children on the material that has been confiscated might be South African. Therefore their identity needs to be protected,” says Brenda Muridili, Gauteng police spokesperson.

Source: Sabcnews

