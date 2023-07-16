Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Five arrested in truck attacks in Mpumalanga, Limpopo provinces

Local, News
Police say they have arrested five people in connection with attacks on trucks in several provinces. Police say they arrested four people in Mpumalanga and 1 in Limpopo.

More than 20 trucks have been set alight in the KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and the Free State provinces since last weekend.

National Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe says more arrests are expected.

“We are still hot on the heels of those that are behind these attacks. Our investigations are pointing us to the direction of KZN where we do believe that these ring leaders are. It is just a matter of time until we closed in on these suspects.”

Source: SABC News


