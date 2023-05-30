Five children dead in fatal Mitchells Plain crash

By Aneeqa du Plessis
Tragic scenes played out on AZ Berman Drive, Mitchells Plain after five children lost their lives in a fatal crash on their way to school this morning.
According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), local officials have registered a case of culpable homicide. The circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated. However, the City of Cape Town (COCT) stated a light delivery vehicle, minibus taxi and Golden Arrow Bus were involved in the catastrophic collision.
“Our City mourns together with the families of scholars who died in the fatal crash in Mitchells Plain this morning. This is a terrible, dark day in our city. As a parent, my heart breaks for those who will not see their children return home from school today. While it can never restore the lives so tragically taken, we trust that authorities will establish the full facts surrounding this incident so that there may be accountability for any wrongdoing,” said Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Photo: Supplied