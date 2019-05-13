Five killed in car crash near Beaufort West

A two-year-old child is one of five people who have died in an accident on the N1 between Beaufort West and Leeu Gamka on Monday morning.

The crash occurred after the driver of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle and crashed on the N-1 at Leeu Gamka, in the Karoo.

According to Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa the driver along with four passengers sustain fatal wounds. He said the accident occurred when one of the vehicle’s wheels broke off.

“Early this morning we had a tragic accident where four passengers as well as the driver lost their lives, there were nine people in the vehicle and others were taken to hospital with the serious and minor injuries,” he said.

Share this article









Comments

comments