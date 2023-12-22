Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Five killed in R75 accident in the Eastern Cape

News
Five people have been killed and three others seriously injured in a collision between two vehicles on the R75 between Kariega and Graaff Reinet in the Eastern Cape.

The injured have been transported to hospitals in Kirkwood and Kariega for urgent medical attention.

Provincial Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose says police are currently investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Binqose says, “This has to be the most gruesome accident scene we have witnessed since the launch of the Arrive Alive campaign for the festive season, and the MEC of Transport has commended the team for rapid response. There were some lives that were saved even in this violent crash.”

“The MEC of Transport has urged the teams to remain vigilant and work diligently as the region enters a long weekend, which is expected to be crucial for ongoing Arrive Alive campaign this season.”

Source: SABC News


