Five people appear in court for facilitating drug trafficking

Five people including two Airports Company South Africa employees arrested this week for facilitating the trafficking of drugs in and out of O.R Tambo International airport have appeared at the Kempton Park Magistrates court.

The accused are alleged to have had a hand in the R500 million drug bust where a large consignment of drugs were recovered in Australia last month.

They have been charged with drug trafficking, contravention of the Civil Aviation Act and the Customs and Excise Act. Hawks’ spokesperson Katlego Mogale says their case has been postponed to Thursday next week where they are expected to apply for bail.

“The quintet was arrested on Wednesday, 15 November 2023 in a joint operation spearheaded by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in concert with the Australian Federal Police, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police, Airports Company of South Africa, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, Menzies Aviation and Swissport. Mahlangu and Sibiya were arrested at ORTIA, Nkuna in Tembisa, Mahloma and Mashangwhane in Boksburg,” says Mogale.

Source: SABC News