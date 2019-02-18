Five stabbed around 1200 pupils start huge Valentine’s street fight

A massive brawl on the streets of Claremont in Cape Town on Friday, involving some 1 200 pupils, led to the stabbing of at least five, Times Live reported.

According to that publication, City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that learners from different schools started a street fight on Friday afternoon in the suburb of Claremont.

While all the pupils were reportedly high school students, some were believed to be older than school-going age.

Alcohol is reportedly believed to have played a massive role in the brawl.

According to Dyason, five children were stabbed and two were admitted to hospital.

One 19-year-old learner was reportedly stabbed in the abdomen.

Two pangas and other weapons were reportedly confiscated by police. A substantial amount of alcohol was also found.

It is not clear why the pupils – from various high schools in the area – started fighting in what started as a Valentine’s Day party.

According to the SABC, two pupils have been arrested.

The situation was later brought under control, Dyason reportedly said.

#ClaremontParty The City's Wayne Dyason says +-1200 learners gathered in parks in Claremont: "Alcohol was consumed, & fights broke out…5 learners were stabbed, 2 seriously enough to require hospitalisation. Officers moved in & diffused the situation." Images: Supplied. MM pic.twitter.com/9kA6NC3zOa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2019

[Source: News24]

Share this article











Comments

comments