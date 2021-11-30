Five suspects arrested as kidnapped moulana reunited with Benoni family

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a moulana in Gauteng.

The 28-year-old Ml Tahseen Mateen Kardame was snatched outside his father’s hardware store in Benoni on November 12th.

He was later traced to and retrieved from a house in Katlehong.

An Ekurhuleni Municipal Traffic Department employee and a well-known Cash-in-Transit robber- currently out on bail- are among those arrested since last night.

At least 15 cellphones and three firearms, namely a semi-automatic rifle, shotgun and pistol, as well as ammunition were also recovered.

The group, aged between 29 and 72, face charges of kidnapping, extortion and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

VOC