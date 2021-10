Share this article

















Five suspects have been arrested for the possession of flora without documentation.

The suspects were arrested by officials after they were stopped and searched on the N7 close to Vanrhynsdorp. According to SAPS

Spokesperson, Sergeant Luqmaan Adams, three bags with a total of 5697 succulents conophytum plants and two bags containing herbs were found in the vehicle.

Once charged, the suspects will appear in the Malmesbury Magistrate’s court.

VOC