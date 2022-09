Share this article

LOCAL

Western Cape police arrested five suspects for an alleged armed robbery at a retail store in Grassy Park on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson, Ndakhe Gwala, says the suspects robbed various items and cash from the store safe.

The suspects fled the scene in a hijacked vehicle. According to Gwala, the suspects were arrested in the Nyanga precinct, following a high-speed chase.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court soon.

VOC