Flood hit Macassar community says City of Cape Town is ignoring them

Residents of Macassar near Cape Town who were affected by the recent floods in the province have accused the City of Cape Town of ignoring them after the disaster.

About 100 people in the area have been place at a community hall beyond the three- day period according to the city’s by-laws.

They are accusing the City of Cape Town of refusing to go and clean a sewerage plant near to the place they were living at, which has been damaged by the floods.

They have also vowed not to leave the hall until they are provided with proper alternative accommodation. One of the community leaders, Mike Baatjies.

“Now we are struggling to get the city to take responsibility and accountability there. They didn’t want to clean the sewerage because all of these people stay in sun flay. And the city doesn’t want to clean. They want the people to phone and they gonna charge the people. They do not want to take responsibility of the people of 7 de la. We ask them if they can move the people to the emergency housing and they do not want to do it. Since the start of the floods, they were nowhere to be found. We didn’t…any mayco members that came out. We didn’t have any city officials that came out. Honorable is the first one who actual came out from Parliament. When we call, she immediately responded to that call.”

Source: SABC News