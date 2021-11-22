Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Flooding across George, residents urged to stay home

Major roads in George on the Garden Route are under water after heavy downpours.

On Monday the municipality urged residents to stay home.

“Due to heavy rainfall, major flooding is occurring in Langenhoven Street close to Virgin Active, Wellington Street, Craddock Street near Watson and Hope Street,” it said.

“Drain lids are lifting due to flooding and we ask the public to stay off the roads until most water has run off.

“York Street circle is currently impassable from R102 Airport Road.”

Images being shared on social media show properties and vehicles under water as a result of the flash flood.

Source: TimesLIVE


