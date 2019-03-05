FM urges ICC to speed up investigation after killing of 2 Palestinians

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to speed up its investigation of Israeli crimes against Palestinians, the latest one was the killing of two Palestinian youths and injuring another near the central occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, on Monday.

Israeli forces shot and killed two killed Palestinians as Amir Mahmoud Jumaa Darraj, 20, from the Kharbatha al-Misbah village, and Youssef Raed Mahmoud Anqawi, 20, from Beit Sira, while on their way to their workplace.

The ministry issued a statement describing the killing as “a heinous crime committed in cold blood” and as an “extrajudicial execution.”

The ministry also called for holding accountable Israeli officials, who gave orders to soldiers to open fire and kill Palestinians at will.

The statement stressed, “Failure to hold Israeli officials accountable for their crimes and grave violations of international and humanitarian law leads the occupation army to persist in disregarding the life of Palestinians, their land, property, holy places, homes and their national and humanitarian presence in their homeland.”

The statement added that it was following up on these crimes with the ICC, calling upon it to speed up starting an official investigation “into these crimes to hold accountable and prosecute the Israeli war criminals.”

