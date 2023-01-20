Focus on your books, advises matric top achiever

Share this article

One of South Africa’s top performing matriculants, Husnaa Haffejee of Durban’s Al-Falaah College, felt the pressure throughout her grade 12 academic year but focused on her books.

On Friday she advised the class of 2023 to do the same.

“Focus on your books,” she said. “When you are a top performer, people have high expectations of you, and I really struggled with that pressure. I was worried all year I wouldn’t meet the expectations.

“Hard work doesn’t give you away. They need to keep going and keep trying and know every effort they make will bear fruit in the end.”

Haffejee spoke to TimesLIVE on Friday during the announcement of the 2022 matric results in Durban.

She was announced as the top achiever on Thursday, sharing the stage in Johannesburg with Kelly Prowse of Rustenburg Girls High School in Rondebosch in the Western Cape.

Haffejee has not yet seen her report card but believes she excelled in all subjects.

“I got back from a national event this morning and haven’t been to school to see my score yet. To be among the best in the whole country means a lot to me. At first, it was a shock and I couldn’t really believe it.

“It didn’t really sink in and I haven’t really digested the feeling. I’’m happy and very proud of myself that all the hours of hard work, consistent efforts, perseverance and not giving up have finally paid off.”

Haffejee faced many challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic when she was in grade 10 and the difficulties of load-shedding.

She said despite the challenges , she managed to focus on what was important and continued to perform at a top level regardless of the stress involved.

Haffejee wants to study medicine, and said although she has received offers from universities, she is weighing her options.

Source: TimesLive