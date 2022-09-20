Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Foreign national religious workers no longer eligible for work permits or permanent residency

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi’s announcement on work permits and permanent resident status for foreign nationals who are religious workers has been met with criticism from some religious quarters.
Freedom of Religion South Africa says a blanket ban on foreign nationals would arguably be unconstitutional.
Motsoaledi announced before parliament’s portfolio committee that foreign national religious workers will no longer be eligible for work permits or permanent residency in the country.

An announcement that has been received with mixed emotions. But to many, accountability is key.

“It’s a matter of discussions as to how best we can protect the system and also make sure that religion is not used as a tool for criminal activities or for robbing people of their hard earned cash.”

“This is caused by charlatans and some false prophets who come to SA masquerading as men of God, took advantage of people in the name of religion and the Church. Yes definitely they need to get some part of the blame but it’s really unfortunate that the Home Affairs took that decision”, says Solomon Izang Ashoms of Movement Against Abuse in Churches

Some organisations have cautioned the department against painting all foreign national as religious workers with the same brush, but others say the decision won’t also harm missionary work in the country.

The exponential growth of a number of churches in the country over the years has came with challenges to an extent that the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities had to intervene.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.