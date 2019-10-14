Former Boks coach’s niece resigns over alleged sexual affair with Bishops boy – reports

Share this article

















The teacher who resigned amid allegations of a sexual relationship with a pupil at the Bishops Diocesan College in Rondebosch is the niece of former Springbok player and coach Nick Mallett, Sunday Times reported.

Fiona Viotti, 30, reportedly left Bishops with immediate effect last week. The school reportedly appointed an attorney to investigate what the principal described as “serious misconduct”.

No crime was being investigated as the pupil in question was not underaged. According to IOL, Viotti, who was sports coach at the school, was allegedly involved in a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old matric pupil.

Bishops principal Guy Pearson said in a statement on Friday evening: “Bishops is currently investigating allegations that there has been serious misconduct by one of its teachers. The teacher has resigned with immediate effect and the school is conducting a full investigation.

Threatening WhatsApps

Viotti is the daughter of Dave Mallett, who is a history teacher at the school and coaches the first rugby team, according to Rapport. Dave is reportedly the brother of Nick Mallett. Viotti is the granddaughter of Anthony Mallett, the school’s headmaster from 1964 to 1982, reports Sunday Times.

Weekend Argus reported that the pupil had tried to break off the relationship. According to a source, Viotti reportedly sent threatening WhatsApp messages to the learner.

Viotti, who married long-term boyfriend Pavo Viotti in September last year, was reportedly a water polo star as a teenager and was one of the “Beauties of Sport” featured in Sports Illustrated magazine in 2009.

Neither Rapport nor Sunday Times could elicit comment from Viotti, her husband, or the parents of the pupil.

Nick Mallett told Sunday Times he would not comment on the matter.

News24 contacted the Western Cape Education Department but was informed it could not comment on the issue as Bishops is a private school.

– Compiled by Riaan Grobler

(SOURCE: NEWS24)

