Former bookkeeper arrested for allegedly defrauding WC shipping company of R2.5 million

A 59-year-old former bookkeeper at a shipping company in Laaiplek in the Western Cape has been arrested on numerous financial transgressions to the value of R2.5 million.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk says the provincial Commercial Crime Unit arrested the suspect on charges including fraud, money laundering, theft and forgery.

This after an auditor allegedly exposed the fraudulent activities and the owner opened a case.

The woman allegedly fraudulently transferred money from the complainant’s business account to her personal bank account and that of other family members.

She is said to have bought personal things including property, a vehicle and funded trips abroad between 2016 and 2019.

The woman is expected to appear in court soon.

Source: SABC