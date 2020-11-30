Former Camps Bay police station commander accused of indecent assault to minors

Share this article

















A former Camps Bay police station commander will be back in court in January next year. The 65-year-old man appeared in court after being found in possession of child pornography. His son says it took 30 years for him to be able to expose his father.

This after he discovered boxes with hundreds of DVDs containing child pornography, at his father’s Vredehoek home. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa:

“In a case that is investigated by the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, a 65-year-old man was arrested on charges of sexual assault and possession of child pornography on Tuesday the 24th of November. He appeared in court on the same day and was granted bail. His next court appearance will be on 25 January 2021.”

Source: SABC news