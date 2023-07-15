Former City of Cape Town employee granted bail after being charged with corruption

Share this article

A former City of Cape Town employee has been granted bail of R100 000 in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court after his arrest on charges of corruption and money laundering.

54-year-old Zizaam Henry was arrested by the Hawks in Bellville after an extensive investigation.

Hawks’ spokesperson, Siyabulela Vukubi, says the charges relate to his tenure as a plant manager for the Waste Water Treatment Works.

He says that between 2014 and 2015 Henry had instructed a City service provider to inflate the price on a quotation and provide him with a gratification.

Vukubi says the case has been postponed to next month.

“The matter was brought to the Hawks for investigations in 2018 which revealed that the suspect indeed received cash that was directly transferred to his personal bank account. It was further established that the suspect received payments that amounted to R338 000.00 in gratification during the period May 2014 and September 2015.”

Source: SABC News