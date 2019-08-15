Former EFF members form new political party

Share this article

















A new political party has been born in South Africa. The African Federal Convention, AFCO, was launched in Johannesburg on Wednesday by leader Babayi Vusi Mathe.

Mathe says he’s decided to form this party after leaving the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as its former Head of Intelligence in KwaZulu-Natal. Mathe claims that the the EFF has lost touch with the masses and that a new political home is needed.

“I’ve realized that the EFF is not representing the majority of this country. The EFF is a spaza shop of two people, Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu and I know why one of the cardinal pillars of the EFF is to nationalise land and minerals resources, why? By that time I was the Head of Intelligence in KwaZulu-Natal under EFF.”

Mathe claims that he started the EFF in 2013 and he knows everything about it and the ANC.

“I’ve been a part of them, I started EFF in 2013; I know them. If you could remember the ANC and the EFF don’t want traditional leaders, they want to destroy them; they don’t need them.”

EFF KZN Chairperson, Vusi Khoza, says that the group that formed AFCO are not members of the party.

WATCH VUSI KHOZA INTERVIEW BELOW:

(Source: SABC News)



















