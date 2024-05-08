Former gang member creates Vision of Hope to help addicts

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

A former gang member, Julian Plaatjies, established Vision of Hope to aid addicts in the Villersdorp community. Plaatjies provides further insight into the organization.

Plaatjies, sharing his motivation, stated, “I started Vision of Hope because I was in a dark place for about 15 to 16 years. I have a vision as I know there is hope as long as you are breathing there is hope.” He emphasizes the importance of offering hope to those struggling with addiction and homelessness.

Plaatjies empathizes with the plight of these individuals, acknowledging societal neglect. He lamented, “People do not treat these homeless and drug-addicted people as humans.” His organization focuses on holistic healing, incorporating spirituality and personal support. Plaatjies conducts weekly sessions, addressing both spiritual and practical needs.

While Vision of Hope is small, with limited volunteers, Plaatjies is grateful for those who contribute, particularly with food distribution. He disclosed, “We only have two or three regular people helping at Vision of Hope.” Despite challenges, Plaatjies notes a positive response from some community members.

Plaatjies emphasizes that Vision of Hope operates on goodwill and rejects monetary donations. Instead, they welcome food parcels and clothing. He encourages those interested in supporting the cause to reach out directly. Plaatjies can be contacted at 078 969 3929.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay