Former Hard Livings gang leader Rashied Staggie gunned down

Fears of a gang war wreaking havoc in Cape Town streets during the festive season began festering on Friday after the former leader of the notorious Hard Livings gang, Rashied “Staggie” was gunned down on Friday. Staggie died at Groote Schuur hospital shortly after he was shot multiple times outside his Salt River home in London Road. The 58-year-old was a well-known figure in the underworld, with his name “Staggie” carrying weight of its own.

He and his twin brother, Rashaad, were active gang members during the 80’s and 90’s. In 1996, Rashaad was shot and burnt alive by members of the People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (PAGAD) in the same area, an incident that set in motion a series of violent shootings in Cape Town at the time.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said that Staggie is said to have been sitting in a Silver Toyota Yaris with his friend, outside his residence after 9am. Potelwa explained that CCTV footage revealed two men approaching the car and unleashing a hail of bullets.

The suspects fled on foot as eager on-lookers gathered around the area as police cordoned off the scene.

“Crime scene experts are currently on the scene combing for clues that could assist the murder investigation. Woodstock police have reinforced deployment in and around the Salt River area,” said Potelwa.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has called for calm, amidst fears of an all-out gang war in Cape Town.

Minister Fritz said, “SAPS have informed me that they are on high alert following the murder of Staggie. I call on all Neighbourhood Watches, CPFs and responsible community leaders to play a role in bringing calm to our people.”

“I have been informed that police forensic experts were on the scene of the shooting incident this morning. Staggie died on arrival at a nearby hospital. He was reportedly sitting in his vehicle when two unknown suspects emerged, fired several shots at him and fled on foot. Crime scene experts have combed the scene for clues that could assist the murder investigation. Woodstock police have reinforced deployment in and around the Salt River area,” said Minister Fritz

Minister Fritz has called on anyone with any information to come forward and report to their local SAPS station or by calling 08600 10111.

A day earlier, the Mitchells Plain community was struck by yet another shooting in broad daylight. The Hard Living’s gangs leader, “Ballie Tips” was gunned down in full view of residents, while a 16-year-old was injured. Potelwa confirmed that the incident occurred on the corners of Silversands Street and De Duin Avenue in Westridge after 3pm. Cases of murder and attempted murder were under investigation.

It comes just a few days after Mitchells Plain resident, Dylan Adriaans, appeared in court for the murder of 15-year-old Hashiem Solomon. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said that reports point to an incident whereby three gunmen allegedly opened fire on a gathering in Chicago on Friday afternoon, killing the teen and wounding 13 others.

The slain teenager is understood to be related to a high-ranking member of the 28’s gang.

Rwexana confirmed that the 22-year-old appeared in the Paarl magistrate court on Tuesday, where he faced several charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and illegal ammunition.

The case against Adriaans has since been postponed to 4 February 2020.

