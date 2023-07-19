Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Former health spokesperson back in court over alleged Digital Vibes graft

Local, NewsNo Comments
Former Communications Director in the national Department of Health, Popo Maja is expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday morning.

He is facing two counts of corruption, which relates to his alleged involvement in the R140-million contract awarded to public relations company, Digital Vibes.

The contract was for the company to provide communication services for the National Health Insurance.

Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize resigned over the Digital Vibes scandal.

Mkhize’s spokesperson Tahera Mather and his former personal assistant Naadhira Mitha, owners of Digital Vibes, were implicated in the scandal.

Source: SABC News


