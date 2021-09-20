Former Paralympian in a coma in a Cape Town hospital

Former South African Paralympic medal-winning swimmer Achmat Hassiem is in a coma in a Cape Town hospital after undergoing surgery.

His former school, Bergvliet High, confirmed the news in a Facebook post. Thirty-nine-year-old Hassiem was nicknamed Sharkboy after losing his lower right leg in a great white shark attack at Muizenberg in 2006 while trying to save his younger brother Tariq.

After his lower right leg was amputated, he started swimming competitively and competed in three Paralympic Games.