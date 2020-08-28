Former SANDF surgeon general Dr Vejay Ramlakan dies

Share this article

















Former SANDF surgeon general Dr Vejay Ramlakan has died. General Ramlakan passed away from a suspected heart attack in a Johannesburg hospital. He was 62.

A medical doctor, he served in Umkhonto weSizwe during the liberation struggle and transferred to the SANDF in 1994.

Ramlakan was in charge of President Nelson Mandela’s health and wrote a controversial book called Mandela’s Last Years.

In a book written in 2017 and titled Mandela’s Last Years, Dr Ramlakan, who led Mandela’s medical team from 2005, gave intimate details about the former President till the last day.

Source: SABC News