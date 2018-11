Football commentator and former Kaizer Chiefs legend Mike Mangena is expected to appear in the Randfontein magistrate’s court on charges of manufacturing drugs.

Mangena was arrested on Wednesday in Randfontein on the West Rand along with three other suspects.

Authorities said they discovered a drug lab used to manufacture mandrax.

A crime intelligence investigation led to the raid on the house.

The value of the drugs is yet to be determined.

[Source: Enca]

