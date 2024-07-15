Former US President Donald Trump reemerges as a “hero” after surviving an attempted assassination

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Former United States (US) President Donald Trump reemerged as a “hero” after surviving an attempted assassination. This comes after Trump was grazed by a bullet in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, 13 July.

However, a plethora of claims since then, deemed the incident as a publicity stunt or choreographed political theatre. Meanwhile, recent media reports indicated the shooting boosted the odds of Trump’s election victory.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Monday, an international political analyst Dr Anas Takriti confirmed the incident increased Trump’s popularity. He added the reverse holds true, leading to others doubting and defiant of Trump’s popularity.

“None of us truly know the truth as we are all speculating here, this must be said from the onset. However, the incident is a telling of how we are so engrossed with what is happening in America that it has made us forget about the catastrophes around the world,” remarked Takriti. “The first theory: If this was a lapse from the security service point of view, then it was a huge lapse in security preparation and concentration. The second theory: this was staged. to seal Trump’s win, come November,” he explained.

Thirdly, he added, the incident could have been genuine, and if this is the case, there is a dangerous phase of political violence that key figures are being entered into when it comes to American politics.

“I think we will see more violence unfolding into the run-up to elections in November,” he said.

According to Takriti, the polls suggest after the shooting incident, Trump’s popularity shot up to 69% which is considered a huge jump.

“There have been numerous theories about the incident being staged and this could be the thing that backfires in Trump’s face should people realise this has been orchestrated something so egregious to play on American minds, intellects, and emotions.” “People could then rise and speak against him because, in America, there is a sense of resistance and defiance where people will sense something is off,” he added.

