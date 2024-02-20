Foul odour blankets Cape Town as vessel carrying 19 000 cattle docks

Share this article

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) has conducted an inspection of the Al Kuwait vessel, which is currently docked at Cape Town Harbour.

The vessel, carrying 19 000 cattle, departed from Brazil on February 10, 2024, and is scheduled to load feed for the animals before proceeding to its intended destination in the Middle East.

Officials from the NSPCA boarded the vessel to address concerns related to the welfare of the animals on board.

The vessel, emitting a foul odour that has spread over the city, prompted the NSPCA to seek access through a court order after initial denial.

Sea Border SAPS assistance was required to enforce the court order.

The NSPCA, in a statement, expressed concerns about inadequate hygiene and veterinary care on the vessel and is currently investigating the conditions. The organisation highlighted the distressing conditions endured by the cattle, having spent 2½ weeks on board with a buildup of faeces and ammonia.

The NSPCA emphasised that the foul odour is indicative of the challenging conditions the animals endure daily, confined to cramped quarters with limited ventilation and hygiene.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province also conveyed deep concern and condemnation regarding the reported conditions faced by the cattle on the Al Kuwait live export vessel.

Source: SABC News