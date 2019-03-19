Sharing Hope Foundation hosts gala dinner #GiveHopeForGaza

Non-Governmental Organisation Sharing Hope Foundation has committed to raising funds toward medical supplies for Palestinians on the Gaza Strip. The foundation will be hosting a Gala Dinner at the end of the month in solidarity with the Great March of Return.

The Great March of Return is in commemoration of Land Day, which marks the events of March 30, 1976, when Israeli police shot and killed six Palestinian citizens of Israel as they protested against the Israeli government’s expropriation of land.

According to Al Mezan Center for Human Rights 141 Palestinians were killed during demonstrations last year, including 28 children, three paramedics and three disabled. Of the close to 10 000 others who were injured, more than 5 600 were hit by live fire, including 919 children and 113 women.

Around two-thirds of the Palestinians living in the Strip are refugees, more than 80 percent of the population relies on humanitarian aid. It aims to highlight the injustice on Palestinian refugees following the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip by Israel and Egypt for over a decade.

Founder Fatima Khan-Wise explained that the latest fund-raising event is a culmination of a six-month long campaign which started last year. It came after Qatar residents called out to South Africa for assistance, noting that the annual march will soon be taking place again. According to the UN, the Gaza Strip will be unlivable by 2020.

Several human rights organisations and political factions have denounced Hamas security forces most recent attacks on demonstrators, who have been protesting over the increasing cost of living and tax hikes.

Khan-Wise said they started off small but have high hopes for the future.

“We started off by collecting old cloths and we sold them in Mitchells plain for a couple of Saturdays. We sold them for cheap, R10, R20. We also had a market event where artisans displayed their work and people could buy them. All the monies raised went toward the campaign.”

She further noted that the NGO has teamed up with the Islamic medial association of South Africa and Federal Islamic federal Associates. Their contacts with the health ministry of Palestine has given them access to the exact list of medical supplies needed.

Khan-Wise explained that medical supplies are scarce and when they are available, it is expensive. The Gala dinner aims to raise at least R150 000.

“To give you some context, one Panado cost 10$ in Gaza- it’s quite an alarming figure. In that respect we have worked out a figure of R1.2mil for just one container and that is our target.”

The dinner will be held on Saturday 30 March 2019 at the Palestine Museum, 28 Sir Lowry Rd, Woodstock.

For more details contact Fatima on 076 048 4389

Or email at hello@sharinghope.org.za

Or visit the website on www.sharinghope.org.za

#GIVEHOPEFORGAZA

Share this article











Comments

comments