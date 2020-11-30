Foundation expresses SA support for UN’s Global Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people

Share this article

















The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land continues to defy international law and expanding settlements effectively choke the possibility of a two-state solution.

Today marks the United Nations Global Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people. The foundation says in a statement the liberation of Palestine stands to liberate Israel as well. It says the divisions have been exacerbated by US foreign policy that appear to disavow Palestinian claims for justice but a new administration in America is a sign of hope.

The foundation says if global bodies cannot act to end the impasse, civil society must step into the breach – as it did when the non-violent tools of sanctions and divestment from South Africa were used to hold the apartheid government accountable.

Source: SABC news