Four boys sexually assaulted by two peers at Cape Winelands Primary school

The Western Cape Education Department said it is appalled by allegations that four boys were sexually assaulted by two other pupils at a Cape Winelands Primary school.

The victims have reported that a learner locked the door of the school’s library after a function last November, before instructing two other learners to sodomise the boys. Of the four victims, two were in grade 4 and one was in grade 5. It is alleged that another two youths observed the assault.

Western Cape Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver explained: “The learners were reportedly packing furniture away that was used at a school function on a Friday evening. The victims have reported that the learner locked the door and reputedly instructed two other learners to sodomise the boys.”

Shelver said three of the victims have been moved to a different school, while the fourth still attends the school where the alleged crime took place. She added that the suspects were immediately suspended, pending a disciplinary hearing.

All four of the victims are receiving counselling.

Shelver said the matter has been reported to police a criminal investigation is underway.

VOC

Share this article











Comments

comments